Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. FINALLY named starter

The rookie out of Penn State has officially replaced Levi Wallace

By Jarrett Bailey
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has officially named Joey Porter Jr. the starter opposite of Patrick Peterson, replacing Levi Wallace.

Porter started in place of Wallace, who has been dealing with a foot injury and played well in the starting role.

Wallace has been one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season, while Porter has been one of the best in terms of receptions allowed.

