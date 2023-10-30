Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. FINALLY named starter

Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has officially named Joey Porter Jr. the starter opposite of Patrick Peterson, replacing Levi Wallace.

Porter started in place of Wallace, who has been dealing with a foot injury and played well in the starting role.

Mike Tomlin reveals that Joey Porter Jr. has earned the starting job over Levi Wallace. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) October 30, 2023

Wallace has been one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season, while Porter has been one of the best in terms of receptions allowed.