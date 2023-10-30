Mike Tomlin says the Steelers should get the ball to George Pickens more

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin was asked very bluntly today in his press conference with Moyda if second-year wide receiver George Pickens should get the ball more.

His answer was short, simple and to the point.

Question from @DVEMike:



"Should you get the ball to Pickens more?"



Coach Tomlin:



"Yes" — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) October 30, 2023

We can file this under the “common sense” category; at this point in the season, it’s crystal clear that Pickens is the team’s biggest threat in the downfield passing game. He has 28 receptions for 522 yards and three touchdowns - good for an average of 18.6 yards per catch. No other NFL WR with at least 25 targets averages over 18 yards per reception.

Although he did score the Steelers’ only touchdown of the game in a 20-10 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, that was his only catch on five targets.

George Pickens hurdle touchdown pic.twitter.com/JyB3oJ2pn8 — Ensign Gridiron (@EnsignGridiron) October 29, 2023

It’s safe to say that both Pickens and Steelers fans would agree with that assessment, based on his big-play ability and the team’s lack thereof. Starting QB Kenny Pickett’s status is up in the air against the Tennessee Titans this Thursday night, so it could be backup Mitch Trubisky getting the call. Regardless of who starts, throwing the ball Pickens’ way should be priority A.