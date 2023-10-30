Steelers sign LB to practice squad, release Caleb Johnson

The Steelers swapped out linebackers on their practice squad today. The team announced that they have signed linebacker Mykal Walker to their practice squad and released linebacker Caleb Johnson in a corresponding move.

Johnson’s stint in Pittsburgh lasted just under a week, as he was added onto the Steelers’ practice squad on Tuesday, October 24 before being released today.

The new addition, Mykal Walker, may be a familiar name to some Steeler fans. Walker worked out for Pittsburgh in September before the Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the 49ers. Here’s what was written about Walker then:

Walker was a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. The 6’3, 230-pound linebacker ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. In 2022, Walker recorded 107 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, and 6 passes defended in 16 games played. Mykal struggled with injury during 2023’s training camp and was waived by Atlanta on August 13. He was picked up by the Chicago Bears for the remainder of the preseason but was released by the team during final cutdowns.

After being waived by the Bears, Walker spent just over a month on the Raiders’ practice squad before being released on October 24. He’ll now join his fourth NFL team: the Steelers.

Walker may be an interesting name to keep an eye on in the Steelers’ practice squad due to his prior starting experience.

The Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Thursday Night Football this week.