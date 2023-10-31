Terrible Towel Tales: Ben Roethlisberger wants Byron Leftwich for OC

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“I think if the team was to move on from Matt, I would love to see Byron Leftwich come in here and be the OC,” Roethlisberger said. “He was there. He played under Coach [Mike Tomlin]. He understands what it means to be a Steeler. I think he’s a great OC.” Leftwich’s name has been floating around Pittsburgh for some time. Since his departure from Tampa Bay, many have voiced their opinion that the Steelers should consider him as a replacement for Canada.

“I was pissed,” Johnson told CBS Sports when asked about the Steelers’ offensive struggles, especially early on. “I had a lot of stuff going through my head. ‘Why aren’t we moving the ball? What’s the issue?’ But at the end of the day, like I said, we’ve just got to keep playing, keep believing in one another.” Sunday’s loss will only increase the criticism surrounding offensive coordinator Matt Canada. “Fire Canada” chants were again heard on Sunday from Steelers fans who have run out of patience. Johnson, however, doesn’t think the finger should be pointed at Canada. It should instead be pointed at the players.

The Steelers could look around the NFL and move to bolster the team on Tuesday. However, the trade deadline is approaching at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, so if the Steelers make a move, that move will come soon. Yet, they have not been linked to many trade rumors, and they could stand pat.

Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network sees the Steelers not making a trade. Despite Omar Khan’s aggressive past at the trade deadline, he also has measured expectations about what they can realistically do. As such, Caplan does not seem to be making any moves.