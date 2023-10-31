Steelers add S to practice squad, release LB David Perales

The Steelers are mixing up their practice squad for the second time this week. The team announced today that they have signed safety Jalen Elliott to their practice squad and released outside linebacker David Perales in a corresponding roster move.

Perales was part of the Steelers’ 2023 undrafted rookie class, and he’s stuck around on the team’s practice squad up until this point.

As for the new signing, this won’t be Elliott’s first stint as a Steeler. The safety spent most of August with Pittsburgh during training camp and the preseason before being released during final roster cuts. A few months later, he finds himself back in the Steel City.

Elliott signed with the Detroit Lions as a UDFA following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The 6’1, 205-pound safety appeared in eight games with Lions, recording 12 total tackles and one start. He’s since spent time with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, as well as stints with the Steelers and Houston Roughnecks of the XFL.

Earlier this week, the Steelers were also making practice squad moves. The team signed linebacker Mykal Walker and released linebacker Caleb Johnson on Monday.

There’s a chance the Elliott signing isn’t the Steelers’ only roster move today. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on October 31.