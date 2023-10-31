Kenny Pickett ‘for sure’ playing Thursday

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he will be playing Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.

Kenny Pickett says he’s playing “for sure” Thursday. #Steelers — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 31, 2023

Pickett suffered a rib injury in Week 8 against the Jaguars in the final minute of the first half. He came back to the sideline with his helmet on, but Mitch Trubisky finished the game, throwing for 138 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Titans are coming off a win over the Falcons after an impressive debut from rookie quarterback Will Levis, who became just the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdowns in their debut.