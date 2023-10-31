Steelers injury report: Cam Heyward logs full practice ahead of Week 9

The Steelers released their practice report Tuesday afternoon ahead of Week 9’s Thursday Night Football showdown against the Tennessee Titans, and there was one surprise on the list.

3x All-Pro and 6x Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward was officially listed as a full participant on Tuesday’s practice report, signaling a very positive move toward his potential to play in Week 9. Heyward has been out with a groin injury that he suffered in Week 1, which also aggravated a previous core muscle injury that he’d already been working through. Heyward then underwent a surgical repair ahead of Week 2, which has kept him out of the lineup since.

It’s worth noting that technically, it wasn’t a full practice, as the team elected for a walkthrough on Tuesday given that they’re playing on a short week, so his “full” availability is more of an estimation. Still, HC Mike Tomlin hinted that Heyward might have a shot to play in Thursday’s game, so the estimated report is all the more encouraging.

Here’s a look at the rest of the practice report ahead of Week 9.

Steelers Week 9 injury report: Tuesday, October 31

Full: S Damontae Kazee (hand), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), DT Cam Heyward (groin)

Limited: QB Kenny Pickett (rib), CB Levi Wallace (foot)

DNP: Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

After being ruled out with a rib injury in Week 8, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett confirmed with the media Tuesday that he would play in Week 9 — “for sure”.

Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn’t practice for the second consecutive day, already having been announced out by Tomlin on Monday.

CB Levi Wallace would usually be one to watch, having missed Week 8 with the same foot injury that has him as a limited practice participant, but with rookie Joey Porter Jr. announced as a starter, his availability may be largely a moot point.