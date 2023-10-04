Steelers Reacts Survey: Is your confidence in Mike Tomlin wavering?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Welcome to Week 5 of the Steelers season, where the play calls aren’t good and the points don’t matter!

As the Behind The Steel Curtain community has been doing so all week in the very lively and colorful comment sections, it’s time to share your thoughts with us.

First, how are you feeling about the team’s direction? (I think I know the answer, but it still has to be asked!)

Second, is there really a world where Matt Canada still has a job after the Steelers Week 6 bye?

Last, but not least, it’s time for a temperature check on HC Mike Tomlin. Even if you’re not #TeamFireEverybody!, Tomlin’s willingness to die on the hill of Matt Canada has been a clear sign to folks that he might just be a part of the problem, too. How are you feeling?

Vote in the poll and let us know! Check back Friday to see how the rest of Steelers Nation voted.