The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their hands full on Sunday with Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Zay Flowers.

After injuries have hampered Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr., Flowers has stepped up in a big way after being drafted No. 22 in this year’s draft.

Coach Mike Tomlin said great things about Flowers.

“Zay Flowers, can’t say enough about him. Dynamic player. Not surprised that he’s having the type of success that he’s having. I’ve personally seen a lot of him. His tangible talents are one thing and those are obvious. He’s got really good speed, short-area burst, change of direction, body control and those things. But what I quickly understood about him from watching him at BC [Boston College] is … his calling card is the fearlessness in his play.”

Tomlin’s son was a teammate of Flowers’ at Boston College, which explains the Steelers coach’s familiarity with the Ravens receiver.

Flowers leads the Ravens so far this season with 24 catches for 244 yards, but he’s been held out of the end zone through his first four NFL games.

The Steelers hope that won’t change when Week 5 comes ahead on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.