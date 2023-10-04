Steelers sign WR Denzel Mims to practice squad, make slew of roster moves Tuesday

The Steelers announced a slew of roster moves on Tuesday, adding wide receiver Denzel Mims and offensive lineman Obinna Eze to their practice squad while releasing running back Greg Bell and wide receivers Jalen Camp and Jacob Campbell.

The team also worked out four players in addition to Mims and Eze, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Those names include tight ends Joel Honigford and Eric Saubert, and offensive linemen Alex Pihlstrom and Lecitus Smith.

#Steelers worked out Obinna Eze (signed), Joel Honigford, Denzel Mims (signed), Alex Pihlstrom, Eric Saubert, Lecitus Smith — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 3, 2023

Mims was a popular name among Steeler fans when he entered the draft in 2020. The 6’3, 207-pound receiver ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. In his final season at Baylor, Mims recorded 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mims was drafted by the New York Jets with the 59th overall pick, just 10 selections after the Steelers selected Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame. As a rookie, Mims recorded 23 receptions for 357 yards and no touchdowns. He has yet to have a better season, failing to record over 200 receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022. He was traded to the Detroit Lions in July for a conditional 2025 seventh-rounder, but was waived/injured by the team a month later.

Eze was signed by the Lions in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. The 6’6, 320-pound lineman started 12 games with TCU at left tackle to close out his college career. He spent most of his rookie year on Detroit’s practice squad, being waived in August of 2023.

Greg Bell, Jalen Camp, and Jacob Campbell were released from the practice squad today, opening up space for Mims and Eze to sign with the Steelers. One spot remains, which may be filled by wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, who was released from the Steelers’ 53-man roster on Monday.

Related Steelers waive WR following Week 4 loss

As for the tryouts, it seems unlikely that either Pihlstrom or Smith will be signed, as the Steelers already added an offensive lineman in Eze to their practice squad. The tight ends Honigford and Saubert might still have a chance, as the Steelers still have an open spot on their 53-man roster and a need at the position, as starting tight end Pat Freiermuth will be lost for several weeks due to injury.

The Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.