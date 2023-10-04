Report: Kenny Pickett says he’ll be ready to play in Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with a knee injury in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, promptly ruled out to the concern of many. Initial reports were positive, and following diagnostic imaging, it was announced that Pickett’s dealing with a bone bruise, with his status for Week 5 not as doubtful as many originally presumed. In fact, he says he’ll be good to go for Sunday, ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor shared in a video on social media.

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he’ll be “ready to go by Sunday”



He also said he was worried the knee injury would be worse based on what the doctors said initially, and he got lucky. pic.twitter.com/m5mSeimmwk — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 4, 2023

Based on how quickly Pickett had been ruled out, it seemed unlikely that the team would throw him back into action with just one more week ahead of the Week 6 bye. Tomlin noted in his Tuesday press conference that Pickett’s ability in practice would dictate his availability for Week 5.

Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo posted several clips of Pickett practicing on Wednesday, unsurprisingly wearing a large knee brace.