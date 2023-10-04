 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Kenny Pickett says he’ll be ready to play in Week 5

By Kate Magdziuk
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws for a pass in the first quarter during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans on October 1, 2023 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with a knee injury in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, promptly ruled out to the concern of many. Initial reports were positive, and following diagnostic imaging, it was announced that Pickett’s dealing with a bone bruise, with his status for Week 5 not as doubtful as many originally presumed. In fact, he says he’ll be good to go for Sunday, ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor shared in a video on social media.

Based on how quickly Pickett had been ruled out, it seemed unlikely that the team would throw him back into action with just one more week ahead of the Week 6 bye. Tomlin noted in his Tuesday press conference that Pickett’s ability in practice would dictate his availability for Week 5.

Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo posted several clips of Pickett practicing on Wednesday, unsurprisingly wearing a large knee brace.

