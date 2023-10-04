Steelers list 8 players on initial injury report for Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers shared their initial injury report ahead of Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. With two players out on rest days, there were a total of eight Steelers given injury designations in Wednesday’s practice.

While HC Mike Tomlin already announced that LT Dan Moore Jr. would be out for Week 5 with a knee injury and TE Pat Freiermuth was considered doubtful. The biggest question was the availability of QB Kenny Pickett, however, who was ruled out quickly following a knee injury suffered in Week 4. Pickett himself has noted that he’d be ready to play Sunday, and got in a limited practice session Wednesday, albeit while wearing a bulky brace on his left knee.

Here’s a look at the full practice report for Wednesday, October 4 ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers injury report Week 5

Limited: QB Kenny Pickett (knee), LB Cole Holcomb (back)

DNP: P Pressley Harvin (hamstring), LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), OL Chuks Okorafor (elbow), OG James Daniels (Groin), TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

Rest day: OG Isaac Seumalo, CB Patrick Peterson