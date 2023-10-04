Steelers meet with former Giants LB ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Ravens

The Steelers had a meeting with outside linebacker Elerson Smith today, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Smith was selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa. In his 2019 college season, Smith recorded 64 total tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. In his draft profile of Smith, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein described the 6’6, 262-pound pass-rusher as “a developmental prospect whose traits will keep teams interested.”

With the Giants, Smith has appeared in 13 games, recording 11 career tackles. He’s also shown a knack for blocking kicks, recording two blocks in college and one at the pro level. Smith has been placed on injured reserve a number of times throughout his young NFL career, limiting his time on the field. He was waived by the Giants in July.

The Steelers have one of the deeper outside linebacker rooms in the NFL, meaning Smith’s odds of being signed aren’t particularly high. But he’s an intriguing prospect the Steelers could circle back to if the need for depth ever arises.

The Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.