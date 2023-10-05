NFL Week 5 game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, kicking off with the [shudders] Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football!

Though it may not be the most exciting game on the week, there is one way to make it more exciting — by getting some skin in the game... responsibly! The week kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 5, airing on Prime Video, with the Commanders likely proud to announce their standing as six-point favorites ahead of the primetime affair.

Sunday marks another all-day NFL affair, with the Bills and Jaguars kicking off bright and early at 9:15 a.m. ET from London, baby! Grab your tea and crumpets and enjoy the Josh Allen show, as the Bills are 5.5-point favorites and bettors are going all out in their favor, with 88% of bets on Buffalo to cover.

After that comes the most important game of the day, of course: THE BATTLE FOR THE AFC NORTH. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens for their first of two showdowns this season in Week 5, and fans are on pins and needles waiting to see which version of this team they’ll be getting this week. Interestingly, while just 27% of bets on the game’s point spread have been placed on the Steelers to cover +4, they’re seeing 50% of the handle — could some sharp money have been placed on the Black & Gold to surprise?

There’s lots of exciting action to be had in Week 5 — here’s a look at how our team at Behind The Steel Curtain is betting!

What are your thoughts on the team’s picks for Week 5?

All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. See the current odds here.