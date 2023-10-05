Bears vs. Commanders: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 5

We are already in Week 5 of the NFL season, and the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will be kicking off this weekend on Thursday Night Football.

The Bears can’t seem to find their footing, remaining winless after blowing a 28-7 lead this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields finally got going, though, and they are hoping that carries over into Thursday and helps them get in the win column.

The Commanders have lost two in a row after starting 2-0. Even in a losing effort against the Eagles in Week 4, Sam Howell bounced back from a putrid performance against the Bills and helped the Commanders take the Eagles to the brink in overtime. Getting to 3-2 will help them remain in the thick of the NFC wildcard hunt early in the season.

How to watch Bears vs. Commanders

Date: Thursday, October 5

Where: FedEx Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Amazon Prime

Odds and predictions for Bears vs. Commanders

Point spread: Bears +6

O/U: 44.5

Moneyline: Commanders -265, Bears +215

Against the spread

The Bears are 0-3-1 against the spread thus far while the Commanders have an even split at 2-2. Washington has surprised many with their play this season. With the Bills’ blowout as an outlier. the Commanders have been largely competitive through the season’s first month. It feels like the Bears’ season is on the line, though, and they’ll be playing like it. Washington wins, but the Bears cover. Let’s just hope this game is better than their 12-7

The pick: Bears +6.5

Point total

All four Bears’ games this season have hit on the over. More explosiveness from Chicago, combined with the continued chemisty being formed between Howell and Terry McLaurin will give this game some points.

The pick: Over 44.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.