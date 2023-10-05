Terrible Towel Tales: Ben Roethlisberger critical of Mike Tomlin after loss to Texans

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

It appears they aren’t getting the point. It’s not about “fixing” anything right now; it’s about giving themselves a chance. The Steelers might not be a Super Bowl team in 2023, but they have the pieces to grow into one in the near future. They might not have their next franchise quarterback, but they can’t properly evaluate him until they lose their offensive coordinator.

Co-host Spencer Te’o pointed out that Tomlin claimed in the postgame press conference that there was a level of discrepancy between where he thought the ball was spotted and the actual placement of the ball. Tomlin alleged that he called timeout because it was a little longer than first anticipated. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was not buying the excuse. “So they called a timeout,” Roethlisberger observed. “I mean, that sounds like, I don’t know. I don’t know about that. You’re standing right there, you see it. My question would be, was a sneak called or some sort of a play call like a run? All of sudden, you realized it was longer, it was a fourth and a full one compared to a half a one, so you called timeout and realized we have to throw it now?”