Steelers injury report: Kenny Pickett is all systems go, Alex Highsmith sits out

It looks like a case of one step forward and two steps back for the Steelers.

While quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday, and was without a knee brace, edge rusher Alex Highsmith was added to the injury list with a groin injury.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was upgraded from not practicing Wednesday to full participant on Thursday, and linebacker Cole Holcomb were also a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Here is the full injury report from Thursday: