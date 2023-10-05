 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers injury report: Kenny Pickett is all systems go, Alex Highsmith sits out

A new face appears on Thursday’s injury report.

By Jarrett Bailey
Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

It looks like a case of one step forward and two steps back for the Steelers.

While quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday, and was without a knee brace, edge rusher Alex Highsmith was added to the injury list with a groin injury.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was upgraded from not practicing Wednesday to full participant on Thursday, and linebacker Cole Holcomb were also a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Here is the full injury report from Thursday:

  • P Pressley Harvin: DNP (hamstring)
  • QB Kenny Pickett: FP (knee)
  • LB Cole Holcomb: FP (back)
  • LB Alex Highsmith: DNP (groin)
  • OT Dan Moore Jr.: DNP (Knee)
  • OT Chukwuma Okorafor: FP (elbow)
  • OG James Daniels: DNP (groin)
  • TE Pat Freiermuth: DNP (hamstring)
  • DL DeMarvin Leal: LP (concussion)

