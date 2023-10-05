Steelers injury report: Kenny Pickett is all systems go, Alex Highsmith sits out

It looks like a case of one step forward and two steps back for the Steelers.
While quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant in practice after being limited Wednesday, and was without a knee brace, edge rusher Alex Highsmith was added to the injury list with a groin injury.
Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was upgraded from not practicing Wednesday to full participant on Thursday, and linebacker Cole Holcomb were also a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
Here is the full injury report from Thursday:
- P Pressley Harvin: DNP (hamstring)
- QB Kenny Pickett: FP (knee)
- LB Cole Holcomb: FP (back)
- LB Alex Highsmith: DNP (groin)
- OT Dan Moore Jr.: DNP (Knee)
- OT Chukwuma Okorafor: FP (elbow)
- OG James Daniels: DNP (groin)
- TE Pat Freiermuth: DNP (hamstring)
- DL DeMarvin Leal: LP (concussion)
