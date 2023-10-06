Friday Night Happy Hour: Week 5 Open Thread (Poetry Edition)

Hey all you crazy Steeler cats out there, welcome to the BTSC Poetry Cafe. Join me in weighing the prose and cons of the black and gold. We’ve got all natural, organic cold brew coffee in a 100% sustainable seaweed cup served with vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free. taste-free coffee cake.

Let us know what you’re actually going to munch on and sip from your cup, pull up a chair, and prepare to eat the poetry of writers long past.

***FINGER SNAPPING**

First Poem: “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe

While I nodded, nearly napping, suddenly there came a tapping,

As of some one gently rapping, rapping at my chamber door.

“’Tis some visitor,” I muttered, “tapping at my chamber door—

Only this and nothing more.

The Steelers were caught sleeping by the Houston Texans, only scoring 6 and allowing 30 pts to rookie CJ Stroud and company. Do you think this horrible loss to the Texans is enough to wake the nodding, nearly napping, Steelers up for Baltimore OR will that loss be “some visitor… only this and nothing more”.

2nd Poem: “Do not go gentle into that good night” by Dylan Thomas

Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright

Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

The Baltimore game is technically for first place in the AFCN (both would be 3-2 and own a tie breaker over the browns). The Steelers are lacking any momentum so to me they need to rage, rage against the dying of the light.



Rank 1-5 how much winning this game matters for the 2023 season

***NOT IMPORTANT***

1-”Practice Squad”: Meh,there are 12 more games anyways!

2-”Gameday inactive”: nice to win, but still paths to playoffs

3-”Dominant OL/ DL”: This is an important win for a good season

4-”Franchise QB/ EDGE”: Required win if we want to be Kings in the North XC

5-”Competent OC”: If we don’t win, someone should lose their job (hopefully initials MC)

***VITALLY IMPORTANT***

3rd Poem: “Mending Wall” by Robert Frost

Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,

That sends the frozen-ground-swell under it,

And spills the upper boulders in the sun;

And makes gaps even two can pass abreast.

In the 2010s, the Steelers had some amazing offensive and defensive lines, but something has taken those 2 walls down over the years. It’s time to mend the walls, so lets meet to walk the lines. For the next few years, what’s the most important thing the Steelers need to do to repair the so called “Pickett Fence” OL? How about rebuild the current “Steel curtain” DL?

4th Poem: The Charge of the Light Brigade BY ALFRED, LORD TENNYSON

Forward, the Light Brigade!”

Was there a man dismayed?

Not though the soldier knew

Someone had blundered.

Theirs not to make reply,

Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die.

Into the valley of Death

Rode the six hundred.

The 2023 Steelers offense is awful, ranked 29th in yards/game, 29th in points/game, and last in total 1st downs. They are “being slaughtered” each week by opposing defenses. Are players not executing, coaches not coaching, or front office personnel (including owners) not office-ing enough?

Divide 100% of the blame to the groups below (33% each is equal blame to all, with 1% blame leftover to me for having a multiple of 3 choices)

Players on offense are __% to blame

Coaches are __% to blame

Front office are __% to blame

5th Poem: “Hope” is the thing with feathers BY EMILY DICKINSON

“Hope” is the thing with feathers -

That perches in the soul -

And sings the tune without the words -

And never stops - at all -

There are some feel good stories in the NFL: Damar Hamlin played in an NFL game again after almost dying on the field last year. Former Steeler QB Joshua Dobbs, who was traded away, waived, claimed, and cut by several NFL teams, got a shot at starting for his 5th team the Arizona Cardinals. Despite their 1-3 record, Dobbs is playing pretty well: zero INTs, 70% completions, 99.4 QB rating. Clearly, Damar and Josh never lost hope.

What is something, with feathers or otherwise, that gives you hope or brightens your day when things are going awry?

Sixth Poem: “Your Laughter” by Pablo Neruda

Take bread away from me, if you wish,

take air away, but

do not take from me your laughter.

I’m sure you’re all familiar with the works of Pablo Neruda, The well known Chilean poet who wrote many love sonnets also said “laughter is the language of the soul”. I’m sure we could all use a good laugh.

Tell us something funny: a joke, a personal story, a favorite quote from a comedy show ,movie, or comedian, whatever.