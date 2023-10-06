Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 5 game preview, injury updates, odds, & more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 for their first of two matchups this season — a battle for the lead in the AFC North. Here’s a look at all you need to know for the Ravens-Steelers game in Week 5, including game Information, injury updates, odds and more.

Ravens vs. Steelers game info

Date: Saturday, October 8

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV channel: CBS (Broadcast map)

Though the Baltimore Ravens have just a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they enter this Week 5 matchup with a significant amount of momentum. They enter the week with a 3-1 record and a defense that’s allowed the third-fewest points (58) and third-fewest yards (1,043) to opposing offenses. The Ravens are tied with the Cleveland Browns to allow a league-low 3.8 yards per play, rank top-five in sacks and with a bottom-five passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks. In short, this is no easier an opponent than the Steelers faced in Week 1 against the 49ers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 5 with a 2-2 record and have a chance to take the lead in the AFC North with a win. You’d never guess it, however, based on the energy that it seems this team (and its fanbase) are exuding right now. The list of what’s going well for the Steelers is dwindling at this point. Sure, there’s the pass rush under the EDGE duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith — arguably the best duo in the league. Outside of that, the offense is stagnant, the defense continues to give up big plays that limit the impact felt by their ability to generate turnovers.

Injury news and updates

The biggest news of the week for the Steelers was regarding the status of QB Kenny Pickett, who was ruled out of Week 4’s contest after suffering what looked to be a potentially serious knee injury. After practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday, Pickett was upgraded to “full,” reportedly practicing without a knee brace Thursday and Friday. It’s good news for his availability, albeit still unclear how mobile he’ll really be. Also on a positive note, DE DeMarvin Leal seems to be progressing through the concussion protocol, which could be a sign of his potential availability for Week 5.

Despite those positives, the Steelers can probably plan to be without punter Pressley Harvin and tight end Pat Freiermuth, both dealing with hamstring injuries. OG James Daniels missed practice through the week with a groin injury after missing Week 4. Most concerning on the injury report was the Thursday addition of LB Alex Highsmith, who didn’t practice with a groin injury — a new injury designation after practicing in full on Wednesday. The team is once again without DT Cam Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson, who are on injured reserve.

While the Steelers are struggling with health issues, the Ravens are getting a bit healthier, seeing a number of players return to practice this week who have missed time, including key assets LT Ronnie Stanley and CB Marlon Humphrey.

Ravens practice report



Morgan Moses LIMITED



J. Armour-Davis is a full participant. pic.twitter.com/dAnfAIALGe — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) October 5, 2023

Ravens vs. Steelers odds

Point spread: Steelers +4.5

Over/under: 38

Moneyline odds: Steelers +180, Ravens -218

The Steelers opened the week as 3-point home underdogs to the Baltimore Ravens, but throughout the week, the line has steadily moved in favor of the Baltimore Ravens. 71% of bettors have wagered on the Ravens to cover at -4.5, but interestingly, 50% of the handle (AKA, total money wagered on the point spread) has been placed on the Steelers at +4.5.

Though there’s nearly a 50/50 split in terms of overall bets between the over and the under, 86% of the handle (AKA, total money wagered on the point total) has been wagered on the under.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.