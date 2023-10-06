Steelers Reacts Results: Mike Tomlin has lost the trust of Steelers Nation

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just two days out from a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which with a win would give them the lead in the AFC North. You’d never guess it based on the emotional state of the fanbase, however. The Steelers might be 2-2, but things are looking bleak through the eyes of the fans.

Earlier this week, we polled fans on several questions about their confidence in the team, Matt Canada’s job security and their faith in HC Mike Tomlin. Here’s what they had to say.

Stunning: 96% of fans say they are NOT confident in the Steelers’ direction as a team.

Is this the lowest level of confidence a team’s fanbase has had in the direction of a team with a 2-2 record ever? It sure feels like it!

Heck, the Steelers fanbase has less confidence in their team than the fan bases of either of the remaining 0-4 teams reported! Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears’ fans rated their confidence in the teams’ directions at 7% and 14%, respectively, ahead of Week 5.

It’s honestly unclear what it would take to get this fanbase back over the hump. Even after an exciting Week 3 victory to bring the team to 2-1 with their best offensive performance, less than 50% of fans were confident in the team’s direction. So... yeah. Like I said — bleak.

Mike Tomlin has lost the faith of Steelers Nation.

When asking fans to rate their faith in HC Mike Tomlin on a scale from 1-5, with 1 being no faith and 5 being no concerns, 39% of fans responded that they had no faith.

To be fair, Tomlin has given a lot to this franchise over the years. After all, he’s he has never had a losing record, just in case you hadn’t heard that stat before. Still, it’s increasingly felt as though he’s been really good at talking the talk while being entirely unable to walk the walk. The mantra of this team has gone from, “The standard is the standard,” to “Close! But no cigar.”

It’s been 2,455 days since the Steelers’ last playoff win. Fans are sick of it. However, the feeling that Tomlin isn’t as sick of it as he should be seems to have the fans losing faith.

Most fans think Steelers OC Matt Canada keeps his job through the bye week.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin was all about “making changes” after Week 3’s abysmal loss, and fans were hopeful that might mean a change in offensive coordinator. In Tuesday’s press conference, however, Tomlin clarified that he was talking about “practice attire.”

[Insert eye roll here]

Steelers fans have read the cards and don’t expect any change at offensive coordinator even with the Week 6 bye looming… which would be the perfect time to make a switch — just saying.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.