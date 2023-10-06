It’s Baltimore Ravens rivalry week, and even if it’s just another regular season game, it certainly feels like more.

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have had their fair share of battles with the Ravens and the teams have traded jabs back and forth.

In the days leading up to the game, Ravens fourth-year linebacker Patrick Queen recalled a moment with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin from his rookie year that didn’t sit well with him.

“Any time you join this organization and they talk about this game, it’s the game that defines you and makes you a Raven,” Queen said. “When I was on their sideline my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me, yelling at me, ‘You’re not a Raven. You’re not a Raven. You’re not supposed to be there. You’re not one of them.’ So every time I play them there’s something personal. “I don’t care if he was joking. I don’t care if he was serious. At the end of the day, I’m on your sideline and you’re telling me I’m not a Raven. That’s kind of disrespectful.”

Since 2020, Tomlin appears to have changed his tune. Last year, Tomlin called Queen “the best linebacker in the AFC North.”

On Sunday, Queen and the Ravens have another chance to prove himself against the Steelers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.