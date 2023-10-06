Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. hasn’t played much in the first quarter of the season.

Porter Jr., the No. 32 overall pick in this year’s draft, has logged just 58 snaps through four games, recording four tackles for the Steelers.

The Steelers have a strong defense, which means playing time is earned not given. However, Porter Jr. is working hard to earn his opportunity.

“He’s working hard,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin told reporters. “I like the way he’s working, he’s making strides. Is he ready for full time right now? I’m not sure I can say I really feel great about that. But yes, he is working in the right direction, he’s trending in the right direction and at some point we expect him to be out there. “I think it’s always different to come into the league and as you’re starting to learn it and then all of a sudden just throw you in and thrust you into the starting lineup, that’s a different animal. I want to be pretty sure he’s ready to handle all that because I don’t want to throw him in there and him not have the success that we all envision for him.”

As a high draft pick, Porter Jr. should eventually be given a chance to be a key contributor for the defense. However, like every rookie, he has to earn his way to the field.

Porter Jr. will have another chance to prove himself Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.