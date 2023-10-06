Terrible Towel Tales: Pat McAfee and Aaron Rodgers say Big Ben for Steelers OC

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Post-Gazette sports columnist Paul Zeise joins host Adam Bittner in his weekly YouTube appearance to discuss Steelers owner Art Rooney II’s role in the team’s recent mediocrity. How much blame does he deserve for keeping coaches — including Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada — in place? Is he too invested in continuity because it’s previously worked for his family? And has he allowed personnel decisions to become too parochial by bringing in too many coaches and players with Pittsburgh ties? Our duo tackles those and a few other Steelers topics and ponders Frank Cignetti Jr.’s future as Pitt offensive coordinator, Pitt’s future if Pat Narduzzi moves on to Michigan State or another coaching job and moves the Pirates should make this offseason to compete for playoff bids in 2024.

McAfee brought up the question on the Pat McAfee Show of whether or not the Steelers should look at another option to be their play-caller moving forward. That option is former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. “It’s very evident to me that he is paying attention. He’s dialed into the offense. He is still paying attention to what other teams are doing. Why not Ben Roethlisberger calling plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers?” McAfee asked.