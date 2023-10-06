Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool traded to Miami Dolphins

After a tumultuous stint with the Chicago Bears, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool officially has a new home. After being named a healthy scratch in each of the last two weeks, Claypool has been traded to the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Just less than a year after the Bears traded what would end up being the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they’ve taken their losses, sending Claypool and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The #Dolphins have now announced the trade, with Claypool and a 2025th 7th rounder going to Miami for a 2025 6th rounder. https://t.co/NVq4YM3Q4E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

In totality, the Bears essentially traded Joey Porter Jr. — one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft class — for a sixth-rounder. Claypool played 10 games with the Chicago Bears, totaling 18 receptions for 191 receiving yards and a touchdown. Rough sledding.