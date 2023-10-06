Steelers rule out 5 starters, LB Alex Highsmith questionable for Week 5 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially ruled out five starters for Week 5’s home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Though missing several key starters is certainly less than ideal, the good news is that they will have QB Kenny Pickett available after suffering a knee injury that ruled him out of their Week 4 loss against the Texans.

Among those listed as OUT were some players expected to miss Week 5, including LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), who Tomlin announced would be out earlier in the week, as well as TE Pat Freiermuth who was previously noted as doubtful with a hamstring.

Additionally, P Pressley Harvin (hamstring) and OG James Daniels (groin) were ruled out for the second consecutive week. Finally, DE DeMarvin Leal was ruled out with a concussion suffered in Week 4. This news was a bit more surprising, as Leal was upgraded to a limited participant for Thursday’s practice, but was downgraded on Friday.

The only player listed as questionable is LB Alex Highsmith, who didn’t practice Thursday with a groin injury, though he was upgraded to limited on Friday’s practice. Despite being listed as questionable, Highsmith himself stated that he’d play in Week 5 against the Ravens, albeit at less than 100%, as shared in a video by the Steelers Now team.

The biggest shakeup with this group of injuries will once again be on the offensive line, missing two key starters at right guard and left tackle. The injury to Moore will set first-round rookie Broderick Jones up for his first career start, meanwhile, we can expect OG Nate Herbig to fill in for the second consecutive week for Daniels at right guard.