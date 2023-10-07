Terrible Towel Tales: Desmond King set for bigger role going forward

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Baltimore Ravens don’t believe it. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen actually said that as long as they can shut down running back Najee Harris, the rest of the Steelers offense will take care of itself on Baltimore’s road to a victory. “Any time you’re playing a great player like [Najee Harris], you want to try to get after him. Obviously, when he goes, their team goes, and when you shut him down, their team shuts down,” Queen told reporters. ”The biggest focus is definitely stopping [No.] 22.”

The Steelers are set to give Desmond King a more significant role against the Ravens. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin noted that King is now up to speed and moving up on the depth chart. How much will he split with Chandon Sullivan and others? That remains to be seen, but King will likely play defensive snaps for the first time all season.