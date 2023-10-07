Saturday Night Open Thread: Happy Thanksgiving!

Newsflash to all you ‘muricans, there’s a big beautiful world outside your equally beautiful borders!

Yes, today is the 4th(!) Annual running of, ‘‘When is Thanksgiving Really?”.

Newsflash #2… it should be celebrated every darn day of your life! We got it good peeps.

Most of us have some fantastic combo of: war-free living, secure employment, relative health, family and friends to interact with regulars and in a healthy fashion, and of course a love of the greatest football team ever.

So, take a minute today, tomorrow and every damned day after to give thanks for your incredible good fortune in life. And for my fellow Canadians… eat lots of turkey, ham, gravy, mashed potatoes, fresh bread, vegetables, and of course an extra serving of pumpkin pie this weekend!

CHEERS!

F the Ravens. No question here. Oh, alright… give us your thoughts on the rivalry. Did you watch the entire game last Sunday? If so, why? If not, why not? What is your favourite nontraditional Thanksgiving food or ‘tradition’? While we all know that SNW is off enjoying yet another camping trip (boring!!!), what are your plans for this weekend? Speaking of vacation, what is on the very top of your bucket list in terms of places to visit for vacation?

PS — Mad props to NAS, you are killing it on Friday nights!