Steelers elevate two practice squad players ahead of Week 5

The Steelers have elevated two players from the practice squad ahead of their Week 5 games against the Ravens.

Punter Brad Wing will be active for the second straight week, as Pressley Harvin is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He had five punts in his first NFL action in seven years against the Texans in Week 4.

Offensive lineman Ryan McCollom has also been called up. The former Lions’ offensive lineman was with the Steelers throughout camp, before being released and then re-signed to the practice squad at the beginning of the season. McCollom is likely being elevated in light of the injury to left tackle Dan Moore.