Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens for their first of two showdowns the season in Week 5 in a battle for the lead in the AFC North — a title the Ravens currently hold with a 3-1 start to the season. Despite the recent ups and downs, Pittsburgh has a 5-1 series lead over the Ravens in the past three seasons.

These teams enter the week in very different circumstances, as the Ravens, who have battled a slew of injuries to key starters, are finally getting healthy while the Steelers’ injury woes are starting to pile up, missing a number of key starters including DT Cam Heyward and WR Diontae Johnson, both out in injured reserve and eligible to return after their Week 6 bye.

Interestingly, this marks the first time Lamar Jackson will face the Steelers in just under two years, having missed the Ravens’ last three games against Pittsburgh over the past two seasons. Jackson’s lone career win over the Steelers came back in 2019, a messy 3-point victory in Pittsburgh where he threw for 161 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. On the other side of the ball, Week 5 will mark Kenny Pickett’s second career start against the Ravens — the first of which was a win in Baltimore as a rookie.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, October 8

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS (Broadcast map via 506 sports)

Live stream: CBS app with valid cable login, Paramount+, NFL+ in local markets

DraftKings odds: Steelers +4.5, O/U 38

In local viewing markets, the Ravens-Steelers game will air on CBS. That means those with a valid cable log-in also have the option to live stream the game with the CBS app if within the local broadcast map.

For those located in areas within the broadcast map (linked above), the game will also be available to watch on NFL+, even if they don't have access to cable. NFL+ subscriptions are available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year, which provide users access to watch live local and primetime games, as well as access to NFL Network.

For those outside the viewing area, Ravens-Steelers will air on Paramount+ via their LIVE game options with a subscription, available for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.