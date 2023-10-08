Best player prop bets for Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, with kickoff from Acrisure Stadium set for Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can expect a tough and gritty AFC North battle between two familiar foes, but even if this is as tough a defensive matchup as is expected, there are a couple of “overs” that might have bettors intrigued in the prop bet market.

Here are three player prop bets to consider for the Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5.

Jaylen Warren OVER 19.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down two of their top three receiving options in WR Diontae Johnson and TE Pat Freiermuth in Week 5, both managing hamstring injuries that will keep them out through the bye. This means that the rest of the team’s top receiving options will need to step up — one of which is running back Jaylen Warren.

So far this season, Warren ranks fifth among running backs with 127 receiving yards while ranking third at the position in total targets. Among those active for the Steelers in Week 5, Warren has run the fourth-most routes on the team, having been targeted on 31.8% of those routes — the highest rate of targets per route run on the team. Pair that opportunity and the chance for more in Week 5 with his production this season, and it’s a lock. Warren has totaled the third-most receiving yards on the team this season, leading the team in yards after the catch, receiving yards after contact, yards per route run, missed forced tackles on receptions... you name it. The Steelers will need him now, more than ever in this Week 5 matchup.

Chris Boswell OVER 5.5 kicking points (+105)

Without two of their top receiving options in Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth, the Pittsburgh Steelers might need to lean more heavily on the kicking game against a defense as challenging as the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are tied for the fifth-fewest red zone drives allowed among all NFL defenses, and as a result, teams have had to settle for field goals more often than they’d like. The Ravens are tied for the fourth-most field goals allowed through the season, with Steelers kicker Chris Boswell having made 100% of his field goals and 100% of his extra point attempts this season.

Lamar Jackson OVER 47.5 rushing yards (-135)

It’s been nearly two years since Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but when he has, he’s found great success on the ground. Jackson has missed five of his games against the Steelers over the past four seasons due to various injuries and an appearance on the COVID-19 List back in 2020. However, in each of his three games since the 2019 season against the Steelers, Jackson has finished with 55 or more rushing yards. Jackson’s run game has been on full display so far this season, with nine or more attempts in each of the last three games, including two games with two rushing touchdowns and two outings of 50+ rushing yards.