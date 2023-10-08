Steelers Nation fundraises ‘Fire Matt Canada’ billboard

How fed up is the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base with offensive coordinator Matt Canada? The answer is apparently, “so fed up that they’re willing to dig into their own pockets to let the team know.”

X user TheNotrtiousAdj shared a photo Thursday night of a billboard launched in the borough of Homestead that reads, “We deserve better #FireCanada.” The billboard is located just under eight miles from Acrisure Stadium.

A group of X users created a GoFundMe and sponsored a billboard next to the Homestead Grays Bridge in an effort to show #SteelerNation their frustration with current OC (Original Clown) Matt Canada. Let's come together and make more billboards happen throughout burgh pic.twitter.com/gjFmroegPt — TheNotoriousAdj (@thenotoriousadj) October 6, 2023

When users in the comments asked why the billboard wasn’t strategically placed closer to the stadium to ensure it would be seen, they noted that billboard real estate is a bit pricier. So, fans would need to fork up some more change to make it happen.

If the Steelers fall flat on offense once again in Week 5 against the Ravens, how many more of these billboards will pop up throughout the city? Over or under 3.5? And would you donate???

