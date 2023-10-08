Steelers announce Week 5 inactives vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their Week 5 inactives vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
The team has dealt with a number of injuries to key starters, with five of them officially inactive for Sunday’s game. Notably, LB Alex Highsmith, who popped up with a groin injury on Thursday’s practice report and was listed as questionable, is officially active.
Steelers Week 5 inactives
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
- LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)
- RG James Daniels (groin)
- QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
- DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)
- P Pressley Harvin (hamstring)
- RB Godwin Igwebuike (healthy)
Ravens Week 5 inactives
- LB Odafe Oweh
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
- QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
- OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- T Morgan Moses
- TE Charlie Kolar
