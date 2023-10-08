 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers announce Week 5 inactives vs. Ravens

By Kate Magdziuk
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts while walking towards the locker room during the second half at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their Week 5 inactives vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The team has dealt with a number of injuries to key starters, with five of them officially inactive for Sunday’s game. Notably, LB Alex Highsmith, who popped up with a groin injury on Thursday’s practice report and was listed as questionable, is officially active.

Steelers Week 5 inactives

  • TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
  • LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)
  • RG James Daniels (groin)
  • QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)
  • DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)
  • P Pressley Harvin (hamstring)
  • RB Godwin Igwebuike (healthy)

Ravens Week 5 inactives

  • LB Odafe Oweh
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • QB Josh Johnson (3rd QB)
  • OL Sala Aumavae-Laulu
  • T Morgan Moses
  • TE Charlie Kolar

