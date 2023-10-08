Steelers announce Week 5 inactives vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their Week 5 inactives vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The team has dealt with a number of injuries to key starters, with five of them officially inactive for Sunday’s game. Notably, LB Alex Highsmith, who popped up with a groin injury on Thursday’s practice report and was listed as questionable, is officially active.

Steelers Week 5 inactives

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)

RG James Daniels (groin)

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

P Pressley Harvin (hamstring)

RB Godwin Igwebuike (healthy)

Ravens Week 5 inactives