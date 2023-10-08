 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers vs. Ravens, Week 5: First-half open thread

Join your fellow Steelers fans to chat all things Black & Gold in Week 5!

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers fans cheer their pick during Round One of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back for one more week of action against the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their Week 6 bye. Despite things feeling particularly grim for this Steelers fan base, a win over the Ravens would give Pittsburgh the lead in the AFC North.

Every week, the best Steelers fans in the world gather here in the open thread for some lively commentary, game discussion, and yes, even commiseration when things don’t quite go Pittsburgh’s way. Hop in the comments section and enjoy another week of banter with your fellow fans.

As always, be respectful of your fellow fans and enjoy the game! Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers!

Here we go!

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...