Steelers have totaled 40 yards on opening drives through 5 games

Through the first five weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have totaled just 40 offensive drives.

They’re still seeking their first opening drive points, having struggled to get things going early. It’s just another symptom of the tea’s overarching battle to get things moving between second-year QB Kenny Pickett, the running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a receiving corps missing two of their top options in WR Diontae Johnson and TE Pat Freiermuth.

Given that the team has a Week 6 bye, fans will have to wait another week to see if the team can break that scoreless opening drive streak.