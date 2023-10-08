 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers WR Calvin Austin returns after being evaluated for injury

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

UPDATE: Steelers WR Calvin Austin has returned following an evaluation for injury.

Steelers WR Calvin Austin is out on the sideline after being evaluated in the blue medical tent, Emily Giangreco of Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports.

Specifically, she noted that Calvin Austin was evaluated by an independent neurologic consultant, a sign that he’s likely being evaluated for a concussion.

Austin is still seeking his first catch of the day against the Baltimore Ravens, failing to catch his lone target.

The second-year wide receiver has seen a significant increase in his usage following a hamstring to starter Diontae Johnson, who’s been on injured reserve since Week 2. He had recently been listed as a starting receiver in the team’s most recent depth chart (not a surprise considering Johnson’s status), while also being named the starting punt returner. In his absence, Gunner Olszewski was back to return punts, likely to the dismay of Pittsburgh fans.

The last time Olszewski was in action, this happened on a kickoff return:

Oops.

