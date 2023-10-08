 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Steelers block punt for a safety to make it 5-10

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Miles Killebrew #28 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...