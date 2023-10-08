Filed under: Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski fumbles punt return By Kate Magdziuk@katemagdziuk Oct 8, 2023, 3:40pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski fumbles punt return Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of problems. One of them is named Gunner Olszewski. KEVON SEYMOUR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/T0cpIZrAHI— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2023 More From Behind the Steel Curtain Steelers finish off Ravens 17-10 to take the lead in the AFC North Week 5 NFL: Late Afternoon Open Thread WATCH: Alex Highsmith forces fumble, recovered by T.J. Watt WATCH: Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter secures first career INT WATCH: Steelers block punt for a safety to make it 5-10 Steelers WR Calvin Austin returns after being evaluated for injury Loading comments...
Loading comments...