 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski fumbles punt return

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers lines up before a play during an NFL preseason football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of problems. One of them is named Gunner Olszewski.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...