WATCH: Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter secures first career INT

After WR Gunner Olszewski fumbled a punt return to set the Baltimore Ravens up in the end zone, rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. came up in clutch time to secure his first career interception.

The grab came in the end zone on a pass intended for Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr., and set the Steelers offense back up where they would have started the drive at the 20, down two points at the two-minute warning.