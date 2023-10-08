 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter secures first career INT

By Kate Magdziuk
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) looks on during the regular season NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After WR Gunner Olszewski fumbled a punt return to set the Baltimore Ravens up in the end zone, rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. came up in clutch time to secure his first career interception.

The grab came in the end zone on a pass intended for Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr., and set the Steelers offense back up where they would have started the drive at the 20, down two points at the two-minute warning.

