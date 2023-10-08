Filed under: WATCH: Alex Highsmith forces fumble, recovered by T.J. Watt By Kate Magdziuk@katemagdziuk Oct 8, 2023, 3:56pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Alex Highsmith forces fumble, recovered by T.J. Watt Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images SMITTY FORCES THE FUMBLE : Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/e9AZF9aHaE— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2023 More From Behind the Steel Curtain Knee-jerk analysis: Steelers overcome themselves to claim first place in AFC North Steelers finish off Ravens 17-10 to take the lead in the AFC North Week 5 NFL: Late Afternoon Open Thread WATCH: Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter secures first career INT Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski fumbles punt return WATCH: Steelers block punt for a safety to make it 5-10 Loading comments...
