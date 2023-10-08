 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

In a day full of bizarre, Steelers OC Matt Canada’s bizarre reaction to TD might take the cake

By Kate Magdziuk
Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate after Pickens’ receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers handled their business at home in Week 5, securing a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens to take the lead in the AFC North. It was a messy win, full of oddities on special teams, defense, and offense alike, with “sloppy” operating as the keyword of the day.

Among those oddities was this.. lifeless reaction from Steelers OC Matt Canada following a 41-yard touchdown pass from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens. Or, perhaps lack of reaction is a better phrase to describe it?

Canada has been widely criticized for the lack of production of the Steelers offense under his tenure. They’ve never exceeded 400 yards on offense since Canada was promoted from the quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator back in 2021 — currently holding the longest active such streak in the NFL.

It’s a bit bizarre, to say the least, seeing Canada’s reaction to the play, which may have very well have allowed his career with the team to live to see another week.

