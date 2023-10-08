Cowboys vs. 49ers: Week 5 Sunday Night Football Open Thread

Welcome to Sunday Night Football, where Steelers fans can kick back after their Week 5 win and watch two of the NFC juggernauts go head-to-head.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys in this showdown, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Niners are 3.5-point favorites in this contest but are surely more evenly matched against an elite Cowboys defense than they were in Week 1’s win over the Steelers.

So, grab your beverage of choice and gather round to talk some more football with the best Steelers fans worldwide as we celebrate a win!