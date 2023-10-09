Packers vs. Raiders: Week 5 Monday Night Football Open Thread

Welcome to Monday Night Football, where Steelers fans can kick back after their Week 5 win and watch the Green Bay Packers visit the Las Vegas Raiders for a primetime showdown. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The Packers enter this matchup with a 2-2 record compared to the 1-3 Raiders — one of those losses for Vegas having been delivered from our own Pittsburgh Steelers. The homefield advantage is enough to give the Raiders the edge, however, favored by two points ahead of kickoff.

Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments section for the final opportunity to talk all things football (or not football) in Week 5!