Varsity & JV: Winners and losers from the Steelers’ Week 5 win over the Ravens

It was a total team effort for the Steelers in Week 5, overcoming a 10-point deficit to defeat the Baltimore Ravens and get their record to 3-2.

As always, the morning after, we break down the best and worst performances. So, here are the Varsity and JV performers from Week 5.

Varsity

T.J. Watt

Watt was his normal disruptive self, sacking Lamar Jackson twice and recovering a late-game fumble that all but sealed the deal for the Steelers. He now has eight sacks through five weeks, more than keeping pace for breaking his own single-season record.

George Pickens

He had the best game of his young career, catching 6 passes for 130 yards and the game-winning touchdown. How many games do the Steelers win without Watt and Pickens? Four? Maybe? The second-year receiver is quickly becoming the most valuable player on the offense.

Alex Highsmith

His strip sack at the tail end of the fourth quarter put the game on ice for the Steelers. He also registered 11 pressures, all with a banged-up groin. He keeps proving he was worth that big pay day.

Jaylen Warren

He had 79 all-purpose yards on 12 touches- keep feeding this man the ball. He is so explosive and gives the Steelers another dimension out of the backfield. His touches should continue to increase.

Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi forced the first fumble recovered by Damontae Kazee. He’s stepped up so much since Cam Heyward went down.

Joey Porter Jr.

Welcome to the NFL, Baby Peezy. There is no turning back now from Porter being a starter going forward- there can’t be. He picked off Lamar Jackson inside the 10 yard-line to give the Steelers new life late in the game. Kicking either Levi Wallace or Patrick Peterson out of the starting lineup has to be the next move- Porter is ready.

Miles Killebrew

This is being added after the fact- forgive my tired brain for originally omitting Killebrew. Without his blocked punt, Pittsburgh doesn’t win.

Keeanu Benton

He is continuing to show that he was well-worth his second-round selection. He had a hit on Jackson, and was a constant disruptor in the middle of the defensive line.

Junior-Varsity

Matt Canada

He looked visually disgusted when Pickens scored the late touchdown. That tells me Kenny Pickett audibled at the line of scrimmage, and it wasn’t Canada’s call that got them into the end zone. Besides that, there’s nothing new to say about Canada. We know he stinks.

Gunner Olszewski

Why is he still on the roster and getting reps? What more does he have to mess up before someone else is given a shot? After that fumble, I don’t want to see Olszewski returning kicks again.

Najee Harris

He was handedly outplayed by Jaylen Warren, and spent the majority an entire drive on the bench once Warren got going late in the game.

Mason Cole

The guy is a black hole at center. It’s hard to establish any sort of protection in either facet when the middle of the offensive line is seen as a weak link and constantly attacked.

Kenny Pickett

All the Pickett stans will come for me, but the rose-tinted glasses for him have gotten out of control. Now, credit where it’s due- he led a game-winning drive and threw a touchdown to win in- congrats for that. He played miserably for the other three and a half quarters. And that seems to be the reoccurring cycle with Pickett- he plays poorly, his defenders say nothing, he makes a couple throws, and all of a sudden he’s the second coming. I feel the same way about Pickett that I did last season about Mac Jones. Yes, the offensive coordinator is a real problem. It can also be true that Pickett has a low ceiling.