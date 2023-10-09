Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 5

The Green Bay Packers travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in this week’s Monday Night Football showdown.

The Packers (+2) are in their inaugural season without future-Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets this offseason. In Rodgers’ place, 2020-draftee Jordan Love has started at quarterback, leading his team to a 2-2 record to start the season despite multiple injuries to his supporting cast. He’s looked impressive at quarterback, with a 8:3 touchdown to interception ratio to start the season. Still, the Packers have looked sporadic on offense and their defense has had its fair share of struggles, giving up 34 points to the Lions last week.

The Raiders (-2) brought in former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to lead their offense this year. Jimmy G has some weapons at his disposal on the Las Vegas offense, including all-world wide receiver and former Packer Davante Adams and last season’s rushing champion, Josh Jacobs. Still, the Raiders have struggled to put it all together, falling to 1-3 in the young season. They’ve still yet to score over 20 points in a game this season, while on defense, edge-rusher Maxx Crosby remains their only consistent presence. Garoppolo missed last week’s game with a concussion he suffered against the Steelers in Week 3, but he’s slated to make his return against Green Bay.

How to watch Packers vs. Raiders

Date: Monday, October 9

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+ (mobile devices only)

Odds and predictions for Packers vs. Raiders, via DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Raiders -2

O/U: 45.5

Moneyline: Raiders -130, Packers +110

Pick against the spread

The Packers have found ways to win this year despite numerous injuries on offense and an inexperienced quarterback. The Raiders, on the other hand, keep finding ways to lose. I’m shocked that they’re favored in this matchup. With wide receiver Christian Watson back in the lineup for the Packers, Jordan Love will have a dynamic target in the receiving game, while Aaron Jones, who is questionable, should be his usual difference-making self if he plays. Again, Green Bay has found ways to win this season even with their stars missing time. But they still look healthier than they’ve been this season as they take on a struggling Raiders defense. The Packers should definitely win and cover.

The pick: Packers +2

Packers vs. Raiders point total

The Packers defense hasn’t looked great this season, and star cornerback Jaire Alexander is questionable to play. But the Raiders’ offense has been even more terrible. Still, there are too many offensive stars in this game for it to remain low-scoring. Davante Adams, Christian Watson, Josh Jacobs, and Aaron Jones are all veritable game-wreckers, while Garoppolo and Love are capable of being efficient passers. I expect this game to hit the over, but probably not by much.

The pick: Under 45.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.