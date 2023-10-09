Terrible Towel Tales: Byron Leftwich wants to join Steelers’ coaching staff

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Former NFL quarterback and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is trying to join the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff but isn’t having much luck. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Leftwich has reached out to the Steelers with the intent of joining the staff as an offensive consultant. The idea was floated around throughout the offseason as speculation grew that offensive coordinator Matt Canada could be fired. However, Kaboly reports that the Steelers have been “ignoring him.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally made the change their defense needed, and it paid off in a big way. Entering the second of their Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team put rookie Joey Porter Jr. in with their base defense, and who would’ve thought - it worked. The Steelers’ secondary has been a clear weak spot for a group that has had some very impressive flashes this season. With Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, they struggled to keep up with shifter wideouts. Both are players you want on the field, but not for the 95% of the snaps they were getting.