Steelers sign 2 to practice squad, release P Brad Wing, FB Zander Horvath

FB/RB Jack Colletto and LB Kyron Johnson are the latest additions to the Steelers’ practice squad.

By Ryland Bickley
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Boise State at Oregon State

The Steelers shuffled their practice squad Monday, announcing the signing of fullback/running back Jack Colletto along with the releases of punter Brad Wing and fullback Zander Horvath.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported that the Steelers signed linebacker Kyron Johnson, filling the remaining open spot on their practice squad.

Wing’s release all but guarantees that the Steelers’ starting punter, Pressley Harvin, will be healthy enough to play following the team’s bye week.

