Steelers sign 2 to practice squad, release P Brad Wing, FB Zander Horvath

The Steelers shuffled their practice squad Monday, announcing the signing of fullback/running back Jack Colletto along with the releases of punter Brad Wing and fullback Zander Horvath.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero also reported that the Steelers signed linebacker Kyron Johnson, filling the remaining open spot on their practice squad.

The #Steelers are signing LB Kyron Johnson to the practice squad, per source. Johnson was a sixth-round pick by the #Eagles last year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 9, 2023

Wing’s release all but guarantees that the Steelers’ starting punter, Pressley Harvin, will be healthy enough to play following the team’s bye week.