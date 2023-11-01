Steelers Reacts: Rate your confidence in the team’s direction ahead of Week 9

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a short week following a game that yielded several bumps and bruises to some key playmakers in Week 8, once again set to take the big stage to kick off the week on Thursday Night Football.

Even coming off a loss, it’s worth noting that there have been some moves made with the potential to appease the fanbase. After all, the fans wanted to see rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. get the start, and this week, HC Mike Tomlin announced that he finally earned it. Fans wanted to see better playcalling from OC Matt Canada, and over the past couple of games, there have been some improvements (even if things haven’t been executed to perfection).

So, how much confidence has this Steelers fanbase gained or lost ahead of Week 9?

Vote in this week’s Steelers Reacts poll and check back Thursday as we unveil the confidence level of Steelers Nation ahead of TNF kickoff!