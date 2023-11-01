Terrible Towel Tales: Tone Digz puts twist on Matt Canada Halloween costume

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Giants Release Former Steelers WR | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is back on the open market after being released by the New York Giants after just one game, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Olszewski signed to the Giants 53-man roster from their practice squad in Week 8, making his debut as a punt returner for New York. He fielded six punts for 56 yards, with his longest return being 15 yards. He didn’t play any offensive snaps.