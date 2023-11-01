Terrible Towel Tales: Tone Digz puts twist on Matt Canada Halloween costume

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Tone Digz dressed as Matt Canada-Devil hybrid | The Pat McAfee Show
Who are you @ToneDigz #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NLqkomo0a4— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2023
Giants Release Former Steelers WR | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski is back on the open market after being released by the New York Giants after just one game, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Olszewski signed to the Giants 53-man roster from their practice squad in Week 8, making his debut as a punt returner for New York. He fielded six punts for 56 yards, with his longest return being 15 yards. He didn’t play any offensive snaps.
Steelers’ Jaylen Warren frustrated after second massive fine for unnecessary roughness penalty | Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports
Jaylen Warren isn’t going to change the technique or intensity with which he blocks. And it continues to cost the Pittsburgh Steelers running back — as of now, Warren said he’s forfeited almost two game checks for the 2023 season.
“I mean, it sucks because that’s so much money,” Warren told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “But I don’t let it alter my play. ... I don’t know if I should say this, but if I was in the same situation, I’m still doing what I’m going to do. It’s what got me on the team.
“That’s hella money. That’s so much money. If I got fined $2,000, I’d be pissed, too. But $50,000 is crazy. That’s a whole car. That’s money I could be giving my family.”
Loading comments...