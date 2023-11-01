 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TJ and JJ Watt defend Jaylen Warren over recent fines

The Steelers linebacker and his older brother jumped to defend his teammate.

By Mike Nicastro
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say that the Watt brothers have the back of Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren, a second-year player currently on a rookie free agent contract, has been fined close to $100,000 this year for what the NFL has defined as “lowering your head to make a hit.”

Warren was fined $48,556 for his “helmet lowering” in that second clip above against the Los Angeles Rams, and was outspoken about the matter when asked by Steelers media members:

“That’s so much money,” Warren said. “If I got fined $2,000, I’d be pissed, too. But $50,000 is crazy. That’s a whole car. That’s money I could be giving my family.”

Warren wasn’t the only one who was outspoken about the matter. His teammate TJ Watt called the fines “extremely egregious.”

The former NFL defensive player of the year also mentioned that tight ends “lead with their helmets inside the box,” insinuating that the league has been selective as to what constitutes a fine. There was another (former) star player who chimed in on the matter. You know the old saying, right? Two Watt’s are better than one. Former NFL standout and older brother of TJ, JJ Watt, had this to say via X:

It’s clear that the players are confused by the current legislation and unfortunately, it appears that Warren has been handed the short end of the stick on this one. For what it’s worth, he plans to appeal the fine.

How do you feel about the way the NFL is handling this rule? Let us know in the comments section!

