TJ and JJ Watt defend Jaylen Warren over recent fines

It’s safe to say that the Watt brothers have the back of Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren, a second-year player currently on a rookie free agent contract, has been fined close to $100,000 this year for what the NFL has defined as “lowering your head to make a hit.”

These two plays got Jaylen Warren fined a total of $96,889.



I don't think either one of them drew a flag at the time.



That's absolutely awful from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/ehetDxlid8 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 30, 2023

Warren was fined $48,556 for his “helmet lowering” in that second clip above against the Los Angeles Rams, and was outspoken about the matter when asked by Steelers media members:

“That’s so much money,” Warren said. “If I got fined $2,000, I’d be pissed, too. But $50,000 is crazy. That’s a whole car. That’s money I could be giving my family.”

Warren wasn’t the only one who was outspoken about the matter. His teammate TJ Watt called the fines “extremely egregious.”

Teammate TJ Watt advocated for Jaylen Warren, and said officials should be also looking at how tight ends are cutting: “I think it’s extremely egregious the amount of money a guy like that that’s being fined. It’s ridiculous.” https://t.co/pz781r1lzX pic.twitter.com/BponaRcNVQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 31, 2023

The former NFL defensive player of the year also mentioned that tight ends “lead with their helmets inside the box,” insinuating that the league has been selective as to what constitutes a fine. There was another (former) star player who chimed in on the matter. You know the old saying, right? Two Watt’s are better than one. Former NFL standout and older brother of TJ, JJ Watt, had this to say via X:

This is literally stealing money from a guy. I mean what are we doing here?



I don’t care how much money you make, $48,556 is a LOT of money (it’s Jaylen Warren’s entire game check) and we’re taking it away from him for this? Really?



This is horrendous. https://t.co/BjUzSaciWJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 29, 2023

It’s clear that the players are confused by the current legislation and unfortunately, it appears that Warren has been handed the short end of the stick on this one. For what it’s worth, he plans to appeal the fine.

How do you feel about the way the NFL is handling this rule? Let us know in the comments section!