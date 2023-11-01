Steelers injury report: Kenny Pickett, Cam Heyward full participants

The Steelers released their final practice report Wednesday afternoon ahead of Week 9’s Thursday Night Football showdown against the Tennessee Titans. The game kicks off from Acrisure Stadium on Prime Video at 8:15 EST.

Here’s a look at the rest of the practice report ahead of Week 9.

Steelers Week 9 injury report: Wednesday, November 1

Full: QB Kenny Pickett (rib), S Damontae Kazee (hand), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), DT Cam Heyward (groin)

Limited: CB Levi Wallace (foot)

DNP: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

Pickett being a full participant backs up his claims that he is definitely going to play Thursday.